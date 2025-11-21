Listen Live
Yale Will Keep Teaching Its Popular Bad Bunny Course — Indefinitely

Published on November 21, 2025

Columbia Pictures "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Bad Bunny’s influence has left a permanent imprint on popular culture. Now, Yale University has decided his impact is important enough to study indefinitely.

As per Newsweek, the prestigious Ivy League institution will continue offering its course dedicated to analyzing the Puerto Rican superstar’s career. Originally launched in April, “Bad Bunny: Musical Aesthetics and Politics” breaks down how the “MONACO” artist not only commands global fandom but also embeds political, cultural, and social commentary throughout his music. Topics explored include Puerto Rico’s threatened cultural identity post–Hurricane María and ways Bad Bunny has corrected mainstream misconceptions about the reggaeton genre.

The class’ popularity took Professor Albert Laguna by surprise — over 120 students attempted to enroll. Still, he intentionally kept the course small to maintain meaningful discussion. “I prefer small classes to develop the conversation, the connection between the students,” he told El Nuevo Día. Laguna also confirmed he plans to keep teaching the course as long as Bad Bunny remains relevant.

The timing is notable. Since being announced as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer, Bad Bunny has faced loud criticism from detractors who claim he’s unworthy of the spotlight. A petition opposing the NFL’s decision has already surpassed 100,000 signatures.

