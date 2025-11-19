Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Chicago Mother And 9-Year-Old Son Jumped By Students

Viral Violence: Pregnant Chicago Mother, Corshawnda Hatter, & 9-Year-Old Son Brutally Attacked By Students Near Elementary School

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Open Blue School Lockers With Backpacks, Books And Personal Items Inside. Educational Environment And Student Life Concept
Source: onurdongel / Getty

Violence in Chicago has long been a popular pretextual headline for racist right-wing news outlets; this is not one of those headlines. This, sadly, is one of the most heartbreaking and infuriating stories about Chicago that we’ve ever had to report, and the woman at the center of it is speaking out.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, a viral video of a Black mother, 33-year-old Corshawnda Hatter, and her 9-year-old son being beaten, bruised, and bloodied by a horde of children outside of Orville T. Bright Elementary School has been shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook alone. The incident took place on the far South Side of the city and has led to disgusted and outraged reactions on social media.

Warning: The following video is disturbing.

Following the attack, both mother and son were taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition. News of the violence spread so far that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed it publicly.

“Oh wow, it’s just awful. Absolutely, just gut-wrenching. It’s appalling,” Johnson said per ABC 7. “By far, the most difficult video that I’ve ever watched. The pain and the suffering that that family endured was quite horrific.”

He continued:

“That there’s accountability, but there’s also something very disturbing about children carrying out such a violent act, that there’s clearly a need for some intervention there, as well.”

The mother and her son have been temporarily relocated for their safety.

Several parents of the children participating in the attack seemingly uploaded videos to social media, holding their sons and daughters accountable and issuing apologies.

At this time, no one has been arrested or criminally charged, but Chicago police are questioning students, and an investigation is ongoing. Chicago Public Schools are involved to ensure that Hatter and her children are supported during his traumatic time.

Several members of the community and Hatter’s family showed up to Bright Elementary to demand accountability from the police, the school, and most importantly, the parents.

During the public show of support for Hatter, she told reporters and the community what happened.

“They followed my son and hit my son first, then they dragged me in the grass and pulled my baby’s hair,” said Hatter. “I appreciate everyone. I’m thankful for everyone who came out here today.”

Hatter’s sister, Dhawnaca Alexander, told ABC 7:

“It’s just an outrage. We got to do better as parents, as a community and as a school. And maybe this could have been prevented if school would have helped out more, if the principal would have stepped up,”

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes public.

The post Viral Violence: Pregnant Chicago Mother, Corshawnda Hatter, & 9-Year-Old Son Brutally Attacked By Students Near Elementary School appeared first on Bossip.

Viral Violence: Pregnant Chicago Mother, Corshawnda Hatter, & 9-Year-Old Son Brutally Attacked By Students Near Elementary School was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

ONE Musicfest 2025

Wale’s New Album ‘everything is a lot’ Key Takeaways

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Cardi B On Her Ex-Husband Offset, "I Feel Like My Life Is In Danger"

Hip-Hop Wired
Roc Nation Sports Super Bowl Party

Roc Nation Distribution Goes Wide, Aimed At Empowering Indie Acts

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Rolling Loud Co-Founder Claims Drake Keeps Ducking Their Offers

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Prison to Hollywood
12 Items
Entertainment

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Houston Pay it Forward
Contests

Pay It Forward This Thanksgiving with 97.9 The Box & Ciara

Social Media
Good Morning H-Town

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Friends toasting with beer in a pub
Lifestyle

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close