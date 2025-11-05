Kanye West New Album “Bully”

Source: Rich Fury/VF20 / Getty

Kanye West is back with Bully, his 12th studio album, set to release on December 12, 2025, under his YZY label. The highly anticipated project has been years in the making, first teased in September 2024 and refined through a series of experimental releases that have kept fans both intrigued and divided.

In March 2025, West surprised listeners by dropping multiple unfinished versions of Bully directly on Twitter, allowing fans to hear the creative evolution of the project in real time. By June, he followed up with two EPs of singles—including “Beauty and the Beast” and “Preacher Man”—which gave audiences a glimpse into the album’s emotional and sonic range. Those singles quickly became streaming favorites, blending gospel-infused melodies, trap drums, and experimental production.

Bully continues West’s legacy of pushing boundaries, pairing his introspective lyrics and provocative themes with an eclectic mix of collaborators. The album features guest appearances from Peso Pluma, Playboi Carti, and Ty Dolla $ign, marking a fusion of Latin trap, rage rap, and West’s signature soul-inspired sound.

Following his 2024 project Vultures 2, Bully is said to explore themes of resilience, reputation, and redemption—an artistic reflection of West’s turbulent yet unrelenting relationship with fame. Sources close to the production describe it as “unfiltered and cinematic,” a return to form for an artist who thrives on reinvention and controversy.

As the December release date approaches, fans and critics alike are preparing for another cultural shake-up from one of music’s most polarizing figures. Whether Bully becomes a masterpiece or a lightning rod for debate, one thing is certain—Kanye West is still commanding the conversation, on his own terms.