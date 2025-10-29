Listen Live
'Friday Night Vibes' clip: Ray Parker Jr. Stops By

‘Friday Night Vibes’ Exclusive Clip: Emmy Winning Singer/Songwriter Ray Parker Jr. Talks The Iconic ‘Ghostbusters’ Theme Song

Emmy Award-winning artist Ray Parker Jr. reflects on composing the iconic 'Ghostbusters' theme song in this exclusive 'Friday Night Vibes' clip.

Published on October 29, 2025

Friday Night Vibes
Source: Friday Night Vibes / TBS

Ray Parker Jr. “ain’t ‘fraid of no ghosts,” and he’s making that abundantly clear in an exclusive clip from the Halloween edition of TBS’ Friday Night Vibes.

Friday Night Vibes
Source: Friday Night Vibes / TBS

On Friday, things will get a little spooky in the den as Nina Parker and Kev On Stage watch Ghostbusters, and are joined by the Emmy-winning singer, writer, and producer.

Friday Night Vibes
Source: Friday Night Vibes / TBS

The musician dishes deets on his culture-shifting theme song and his iconic work with the likes of Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, and Michael Jackson. The songwriter shared that his fave, however, was Stevie Wonder, who mentored him and took him on the road with him and The Rolling Stones.

He also shared a special story about Prince.

“I built Prince’s first studio because I had a studio in the house and he wanted to have the instruments in the house as well,” said Parker Jr. “So, I got him the same equipment I got and put it in his house and that’s what he cut all the hits on.”

He went on to discuss his timeless Ghostbusters hit that transcends generations to this day.


Take an exclusive look below:

About Friday Night Vibes

Friday Night Vibes is a movie destination talk series that spotlights some of the most popular films with diverse voices in front of and behind the camera, Nina and Kevin welcome surprise guests, engaging new segments, and fun conversations about film, culture and everything in between.

A brand new episode of Friday Night Vibes premieres Friday, October 31 at 8 p/7c on TBS.

The post ‘Friday Night Vibes’ Exclusive Clip: Emmy Winning Singer/Songwriter Ray Parker Jr. Talks The Iconic ‘Ghostbusters’ Theme Song appeared first on Bossip.

‘Friday Night Vibes’ Exclusive Clip: Emmy Winning Singer/Songwriter Ray Parker Jr. Talks The Iconic ‘Ghostbusters’ Theme Song was originally published on bossip.com

