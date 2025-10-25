Source: Majic Under the Stars 2025 / Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1 radio personalities Sky Houston and KG Smooth kept the energy high at Majic Under The Stars with a fun, music-filled fan quiz that tested concertgoers on their R&B knowledge. Fans jumped at the chance to show off how well they knew songs from some of the night’s featured and favorite artists.. Keith Sweat, Cupid, Xscape, and October London, turning the event into a mix of live music and friendly competition.

Majic favorites Sky and KG took to the crowd, microphone in hand, engaging fans with lyric challenges, name-that-tune moments, and plenty of laughter. The interactive segment created unforgettable moments as audience members sang, danced, and cheered each other on under the stars.

The playful exchange reminded everyone why Majic 102.1 remains a cornerstone of Houston’s R&B scene — blending great music, community connection, and pure entertainment. Sky Houston and KG Smooth’s chemistry and quick wit made it a highlight of the evening, keeping spirits high and the love for R&B alive all night long.

[VIDEO] Finish The Lyric! With Sky Houston and KG Smooth was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com