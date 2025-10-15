Listen Live
Should You Delete Photos of Your Ex When You’re in a New Relationship?

Published on October 15, 2025

Let’s get real for a minute — you’re in a new relationship, things are fresh, and your boo wants to see your Instagram… and then bam, there’s a photo of your ex looking cute as ever from 2018. Y’all, I get it. Those pictures are memories, but do they belong in your new chapter? Deleting them isn’t about erasing your past — it’s about respecting your present and the energy of your current relationship. Nothing says “I’m all in” like showing your partner that your focus is on the here and now.

Now, I’m not saying you have to go nuclear and delete your entire digital history. But if scrolling through those old photos brings up feelings, drama, or comparisons, it might be time to clean house. Trust me, it saves unnecessary arguments and keeps the vibe healthy. And if your partner brings it up, don’t get defensive — be honest about your past, but also set boundaries. Some things are for you to remember, not for your new boo to worry about.

At the end of the day, relationships are about trust and respect. Deleting a few pics can be a small gesture that shows you value what you’re building now. Or, if you choose to leave them, make sure they’re truly in the past and not lingering ghosts in your love life. Either way, being mindful about your digital footprint is just as important as the real-life love you’re nurturing.

