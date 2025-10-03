Six Flags Over Texas Unveils Record-Breaking 300-Foot Roller Coaster

Source: Dmitry Vinogradov / Getty

Six Flags Over Texas is set to debut a groundbreaking roller coaster in 2026, marking the park’s 65th anniversary. The new ride, named Tormenta Rampaging Run, will be the world’s first “giga dive coaster,” standing at an impressive 309 feet tall and reaching speeds of up to 87 mph. This attraction promises to break six world records, including the tallest and fastest dive coaster, and will be themed around Spain’s Running of the Bulls.

Top 5 Tallest Roller Coasters in Texas:

Tormenta Rampaging Run – 309 ft Titan (Six Flags Over Texas) – 245 ft Texas Stingray (SeaWorld San Antonio) – 150 ft New Texas Giant (Six Flags Over Texas) – 153 ft Mr. Freeze Reverse Blast (Six Flags Over Texas) – 218 ft

With the introduction of Tormenta Rampaging Run, Six Flags Over Texas is set to redefine the roller coaster experience, offering thrill-seekers an unparalleled adventure.