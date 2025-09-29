Listen Live
Kevin Durant Turns 37, Promises Houston He’s Here to Stay

If all goes as planned, H-Town could become the place where KD writes the final chapters of his career

Published on September 29, 2025

Houston Rockets Media Day
Source: Kenneth Richmond / Getty

Kevin Durant turned 37 this week and marked the occasion by suiting up for his very first season with the Houston Rockets. The superstar wasted little time making headlines, telling reporters at media day that he plans to stick around in Houston beyond this year. For fans worried about his contract running out next summer, Durant’s message was simple: he wants to extend his stay.

The two-time NBA champion arrived in Houston over the summer as part of a blockbuster seven-team trade. Set to make $54.7 million this season, his 18th in the league, Durant is currently on track to become a free agent in 2026. But his sights are already set on a two-year extension worth up to $120 million — a deal that would keep him with the Rockets through 2028. That decision could come anytime between now and June 2026.

For Houston, the timing couldn’t be more important. After breaking through with a playoff run last season, the Rockets are aiming for even bigger goals: 50 wins and a push toward title contention. That challenge got steeper with the loss of point guard Fred VanVleet to a season-ending ACL injury, but the Rockets believe Durant’s championship pedigree can steady the team and inspire a young, talented roster.

Durant, meanwhile, is embracing the opportunity to be the centerpiece of Houston’s rise. The Rockets haven’t been to the NBA Finals since 1995, and Durant hasn’t been there since 2019. Both player and franchise share the same hunger: to return to basketball’s biggest stage.

