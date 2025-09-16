Listen Live
Court Gives Kanye 30 Days to Face the Music!

No more delays — Ye’s deposition is coming!

Published on September 16, 2025

Kanye West is facing increased legal pressure after a Los Angeles judge ordered him to appear for a deposition within the next 30 days in connection to a lawsuit filed by a former employee of his controversial Donda Academy. The ruling, handed down on Tuesday, comes after multiple failed attempts by the plaintiff to compel the rapper and fashion mogul—also known as Ye—to testify under oath.

The Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The lawsuit was filed in April 2024 by Trevor Phillips, a former staff member at Donda Academy. Phillips alleges that during his time working at the institution, Kanye regularly espoused antisemitic views to staff and made disturbing proposals, including shaving students’ heads and even constructing a jail facility within the school grounds.

Phillips also claims that West fostered a toxic and discriminatory work environment, particularly targeting Black employees with bullying and verbal abuse. He is suing for discrimination, harassment, and the creation of a hostile work environment, among other allegations. The suit seeks unspecified damages.

According to court documents, Phillips and his legal team have repeatedly tried to get Kanye to sit for a deposition, but West has reportedly avoided each scheduled meeting. The judge’s latest order leaves little room for delay, mandating that Kanye must now appear in person within the next month to answer questions under oath.

As the legal battle heats up, all eyes will be on whether Kanye complies with the court’s order or if further legal action will be necessary to secure his testimony.

