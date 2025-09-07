Houston Wins Bayou Bucket Classic for Second Straight Year

Source: General / Radio One

The University of Houston kept the Bayou Bucket trophy right where it belongs, defeating crosstown rival Rice 35–9 for the second straight year. After a slow first quarter, Rice briefly took the lead with a field goal, but the Cougars roared back behind senior running back Dean Connors, who torched his former team with two long touchdown runs, including a 54-yard burst before halftime. Quarterback Conner Weigman added both a rushing and passing score, while the Cougar defense made a statement with a 37-yard pick-six that blew the game wide open. By the final whistle, Houston’s offense had piled on explosive plays while its defense shut down any chance of a Rice comeback.

This victory not only extends Houston’s dominance in the Bayou Bucket series to 35–12 all-time, but it may also be the last meeting between the two schools for several years due to scheduling conflicts. If so, the Cougars made sure to leave no doubt about who runs the rivalry in H-Town. For Cougar fans, back-to-back wins in one of the city’s most historic showdowns feel extra sweet, and the Bayou Bucket remains proudly painted red.