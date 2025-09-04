Cardi B Says She Turned Down The Super Bowl Halftime Show
Cardi B recently revealed in a Billboard interview that she was offered the chance to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show but turned it down. The rapper explained that she wants to wait until she has more hits and feels fully prepared to deliver the kind of performance the stage demands. This isn’t the first time Cardi has declined—back in 2019 she passed on the opportunity in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Her latest decision has sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans questioning whether she was truly offered the spot and others praising her for being patient and intentional about her career.
