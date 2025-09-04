Listen Live
Music

Cardi B Says She Turned Down The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cardi B recently revealed in a Billboard interview that she was offered the chance to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Roaming Red Carpet

Cardi B recently revealed in a Billboard interview that she was offered the chance to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show but turned it down. The rapper explained that she wants to wait until she has more hits and feels fully prepared to deliver the kind of performance the stage demands. This isn’t the first time Cardi has declined—back in 2019 she passed on the opportunity in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Her latest decision has sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans questioning whether she was truly offered the spot and others praising her for being patient and intentional about her career.

Related Tags

Billboard Colin Kaepernick

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
General Family Photos
22 Items
Entertainment

22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close