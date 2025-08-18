Who Belongs On The Mount Rushmore Of Music Performers?

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One

Young Jas and I had the chance to break down The Neighborhood Talk’s Mount Rushmore of music performers. Their list included Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, and Prince.

Now, I’m not mad at that lineup at all—it’s legendary. But if I had to make one swap, I’d replace Tina Turner with Chris Brown. His impact on music, dancing, and overall performance can’t be ignored.

That said, this type of list is always up for debate. Some might argue for artists like Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, James Brown, or even Usher to be considered.

So what do you think?

Would you keep the original list, make the same swap I did, or add someone completely different?

Look at their Instagram post below and let me know your take.