Over the past decade, social media has given us moments that made us laugh, dance, cringe, and sometimes even shake our heads. From silly dances to viral memes, these trends became a way for people all over the world to connect — even if it meant dumping ice water over our heads or standing frozen in place for 30 seconds.





I still remember when everyone at the radio station jumped in on the Mannequin Challenge. We stood perfectly still while someone walked around with a camera, and the whole thing felt like we were part of a music video.





Some trends were harmless fun, others were just plain weird, and a few were a little dangerous. But no matter what, they left their mark on internet history.





Which one did you take part in?









Top 10 Social Media Trends of the Decade (2015–2025)





Ice Bucket Challenge (2014–2015) – Dump ice water on your head, raise ALS awareness, and tag a friend.

Mannequin Challenge (2016) – Freeze in place like a store mannequin while the camera pans around.

In My Feelings Challenge (2018) – Dance to Drake’s “In My Feelings” — bonus points if you do it next to a moving car.

Tide Pod Challenge (2018) – Dangerous and infamous — eating laundry pods (don’t try this at home).

Area 51 Raid Memes (2019) – Millions joked about “storming” Area 51 to see them aliens.

Renegade Dance (2019–2020) – The TikTok dance that took over the internet.

Don’t Rush Challenge (2020) – From sweats to glam in one smooth camera pass.

Buss It Challenge (2021) – Start casual, drop down, and glow up to Erica Banks’ “Buss It.”

NPC TikTok Lives (2023) – Creators act like video game characters for digital gifts.

AI Yearbook Photos (2024) – Turn yourself into a 90s or 80s school portrait using AI.