G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

On Sunday, August 10, 2025, I lost a friend, Lieutenant Mark Zapata, who worked with the Houston Police Department. I met Mark through my close friend, Max—Mark was his younger brother. Tragically, Mark passed away while celebrating his birthday in Cancun, Mexico.

His loss is deeply felt by everyone who knew him. Mark was always full of life, with a constant smile and an uplifting spirit. I want to extend my prayers to his family—my friend Max, Mark’s wife Sonya, and his son Marky. I also pray for his parents as they navigate this heartbreaking time.

Mark was a pillar of the community, loved by so many. Rest in peace, Mark. The memories and good times we shared will always stay with me. Until we meet again, my friend.

Houston Sheriff Ed Gonzalez had this to say: “Life can be hard and fragile. I lost a dear friend this weekend and I’m in shock. It never even crossed my mind that this could happen. You never know the last time you’ll get to hang out and speak to your loved ones. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and all who knew him. Rest in Peace Mark, you will be missed and never forgotten.”