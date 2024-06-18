How You Can Prepare for Hurricane Season

It’s never too early to prepare for hurricane season, especially with a potential named tropical storm bearing down on Mexico as a reminder. With heavy rain on the way Tuesday and Wednesday as parts of Texas sit under a tropical storm warning, here’s what you should do to be prepared.
Heavy rain is expected to impact the Houston area from Tuesday night through Wednesday night, according to The Weather Channel. Flooding may be possible throughout the next couple days. Here’s what you should do to be prepared for the storms that may be headed Houston’s way this season:
