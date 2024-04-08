Missy Elliott with Ciara and Busta Rhymes: Out of This World Tour Coming To Houston July 20

Get ready for something OUT OF THIS WORLD! Music icon Missy Elliott is coming to H-Town’s Toyota Center on Saturday, July 20th and she’s bringing Ciara and Hip-Hop legend Busta Rhymes and special guest Timbaland along for what is sure to be a one-of-a-kind musical experience.
Tickets on sale starting Friday, April 12th at 10AM central at toyotacenter.com
-
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
-
Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years
-
Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit
-
Breaking: Stefon Diggs Traded to Houston Texans
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Diddy's LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway