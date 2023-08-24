Amanda Seales, Malinda Williams Star In New Scripted Podcast Series ‘Crimson Hearts Collide’

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Now you can listen to the Hallmark Channel on the go! Get ready for the highly anticipated debut of Hallmark’s Mahogany Presents, “Crimson Hearts Collide,” the latest addition to the scripted podcast space! Starring Malinda Williams, Amanda Seales, and Keith D. Robinson. The all-new original podcast series is set to release its first two episodes on August 24th, with subsequent episodes airing every Thursday.

Listeners will be transported from New York City to Alabama and into the lives of “Crimson Hearts Collide’s” three main characters: Sonora Williams (Malinda Williams, “Soul Food”), a top lawyer in New York City, her best friend, Kelsey (Amanda Seales “Insecure”) and handsome cowboy, Zeke Summers (Keith D. Robinson, “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday”).

EPISODE 1: One day, Sonora receives a letter in the mail that changes everything! She has an uncle who just passed away and left her an inheritance, a farm in Alabama. For her entire life growing up in foster care, she was told she had no family, leaving her to wonder, if he knew about her, why did he not come for her? In search of answers, Sonora travels down south to collect her inheritance and discovers her uncle has left her his most prized possession, the farm.

While in Alabama, she meets the people who keep the farm running. Sparks fly when she meets and falls for real-life cowboy Zeke Summers, who is clearly not happy with his new big-city boss. Sonora’s world falls apart when her law firm postpones her big promotion to partner, and her newly discovered cousin, Eloise, lays legal claim to the farm Sonora has just inherited.

Don’t miss out on this thrilling new podcast series from Hallmark’s Mahogany Presents!

To listen to the trailer and learn more, please visit:

https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/ crimson-hearts-collide.