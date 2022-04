The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

April is Financial Literacy Month, so each and every Monday the Good Morning H-Town Crew is speaking to experts about important money matters.

This week, we spoke with Thelma Coleman, Licensed Financial Tax Advisor and Business Coach about how to not only get right with the IRS but tips for married couples, business owners & loan takers about how to protect yourself from a financial nightmare.

