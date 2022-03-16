Exclusive Interviews
HomeExclusive Interviews

Good Morning H-Town with Guest Leo Abelo Perry

The more the merrier – especially when it comes to family laughs! Disney’s remake of the classic comedy “Cheaper by the Dozen” recently hit streaming services, and today we have actor Leo Abelo Perry, who stars as Luca Baker in the film, which also features the acting talents of Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.

The nine-year-old actor caught up with Good Morning H-Town to talk about his love for acting (and basketball), life on the film’s set and more!

About the film:

The Bakers are a blended family that began with Paul Baker and his wife Kate who together had daughters Ella and Harley and their adopted son Haresh after their friends died in a car accident. Kate eventually divorced Paul, but they remained friends with Kate acting as an occasional, though slightly inattentive, babysitter. Zoey married football player Dominic “Dom” Clayton and had daughter Deja and son DJ. Due to Dom’s celebrity life, Zoey divorced him and took custody of the kids. Paul met Zoey after she visited his small restaurant and suggested that he make the entire menu breakfast themed all day. The two eventually got married, expanded the restaurant, renamed it Baker’s Breakfast and had two sets of twins: Luca and Luna, and Bronx and Bailey.

cheaper by the dozen , Disney , gabrielle union , leo abelo perry , zach braff

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Viola Davis Leaves Fans Shook With Michelle Obama…

 12 hours ago
04.01.22

Is August Alsina Trolling With His Latest Thirst…

 15 hours ago
04.01.22

Waka Flocka Flame Confirms Split From Tammy Rivera:…

 17 hours ago
04.01.22

Man Wanted For Deadly Gang Stabbing Nabbed In…

 17 hours ago
04.01.22
WE tv And Ian Ziering Raise Awareness For Canine Companions For Independence

Bad Beat: Dame Dash Ordered To Dish Out…

 17 hours ago
04.01.22

Chloe Bailey Strips Down To Tease Her New…

 1 day ago
04.01.22

Armstrong Williams: Ginni Thomas Needs To ‘Lawyer Up’…

 2 days ago
03.31.22

Black Hotel Employee Gets In Brawl With White…

 2 days ago
03.31.22

Issa Rae Finally Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

 2 days ago
03.31.22

The End Justifies The Means: Ozark Season 4…

 2 days ago
03.31.22
Photos
Close