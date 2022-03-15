H-Town
'American Idol' Sunday Episode To Feature Houston Singer

American Idol" Featured Local Houston Contestant

Season five of “American Idol” continues on ABC as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America’s next singing sensation. Auditions continue across California, Texas and Tennessee. The show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists, including a visit from legendary founder, bassist and songwriter Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe.

Douglas Mills Jr., from Houston, will be featured on the March 20th episode as he auditions in front of the celebrity panel for a chance to be the next “American Idol.”
