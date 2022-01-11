Breaking: Young Dolph’s Suspected Killers Captured and Arrested

Radio One Exclusives
After an extensive manhunt, the men who police say killed Young Dolph are now in custody.
According to TMZ, Justin Johnson, a 23 year old male, was was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday (Jan 11) in Memphis, TN, where he was wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.Over the weekend, Johnson took to social media and announced that he was planning to turn himself in on Monday, which he obviously did not do.“Turning Myself In Monday @201 I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink,” Johnson wrote.Johnson, who claims he is innocent, was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list … and was listed for having involvement in other crimes.

Previously, officials spoke with the judge who signed off on releasing Johnson from prison months into a five-year sentence. Justin Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault after shooting three people at a bowling alley in early 2017. Even though Johnson was sentenced to years in prison, he was out by Christmas of the same year.

Judge Chris Craft of the Shelby County Criminal Court, signed off on releasing Johnson in 2017 and said, “It’s called the Department of Corrections not the Department of Punishment.”

As reported by TMZ, “Justin Johnson is also a Memphis-area rapper who goes by the name Straight Drop … and he appears to have shot a music video back in the day at the same home where cops retrieved what they believe is the getaway car used the day Dolph was shot and killed.”

