Breaking: Young Dolph’s Suspected Killers Captured and Arrested

Previously, officials spoke with the judge who signed off on releasing Johnson from prison months into a five-year sentence. Justin Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault after shooting three people at a bowling alley in early 2017. Even though Johnson was sentenced to years in prison, he was out by Christmas of the same year.
Judge Chris Craft of the Shelby County Criminal Court, signed off on releasing Johnson in 2017 and said, “It’s called the Department of Corrections not the Department of Punishment.”
As reported by TMZ, “Justin Johnson is also a Memphis-area rapper who goes by the name Straight Drop … and he appears to have shot a music video back in the day at the same home where cops retrieved what they believe is the getaway car used the day Dolph was shot and killed.”
