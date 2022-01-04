Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In Houston Home

The incident that injured the 4-year-old child reportedly occurred on New Year's Day.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Emergency scene traffic diversion

Source: Brian Stablyk / Getty

We’re sad to report that tragedy has yet again struck the family of George Floyd, the African-American man who was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2020.

|| RELATED: Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson Still Grieving Over Childhood Friend George Floyd ||

|| RELATED: Social Media Reacts To Derek Chauvin Sentencing In George Floyd’s Death ||

Just two very short and trying years later, a four-year-old girl named Arianna Delane was identified by news outlets as the niece of Floyd and a victim of gun violence. According to Click2Houston.com, the child was shot Saturday (Jan 1) at her apartment on the south side of Houston, and authorities are still searching for the person or individuals who fired multiple times into the home.

Four adults and two children – including Arianna – were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. The girl was shot in the torso.

Arianna was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle, and underwent surgery, authorities said. Her most recent condition was listed as stable.

“My daughter jumped up and said she had been hit,” Derrick Delane, the girl’s father, said. “I [saw] the blood, the bleeding, and I grabbed her… She’s healing very fast. The last time I checked on her she was breathing on her own. She was doing really great.”

According to Derrick, Arianna is still in the hospital, recovering from a punctured lung and liver and three broken ribs.

Police still urge anyone with information in the case to contact HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

‘Morbius’ Shelved By Sony Again Until Spring

 8 hours ago
01.05.66
10 items

Tristan Thompson Speaks On Son With Maralee Nichols,…

 9 hours ago
01.05.65
7 items

Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Working On…

 1 day ago
01.05.52

Skillz Drops 2021 Recap Track, Claims It Will…

 1 day ago
01.05.20

The Weeknd Dropping New Album ‘Dawn FM’ This…

 1 day ago
01.05.22

Halle Berry Clarifies That She Hasn’t Married Boyfriend…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

‘The Mack’ Actor Max Julien Dies At 88

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Saweetie Is Having Fun Showing Off Her New…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Normani Brings Ciara To Tears While Thanking Her…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

Kanye West Visits Belize To Kick It With…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close