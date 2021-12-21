News
Slim Thug Partners With Checkers For Holiday Surprise At Area Boys & Girls Club

In addition to a full meal, Slim Thug offered words of encouragement as well as holiday gifts.

Slim Thug and Checkers Holiday Surprise at Boys & Girls Club

Every child deserves to feel that special warmth that arrives each year around the holiday season. And what better way to build on that feeling of togetherness than with a few words of positivity to take into 2022 and beyond.

Well that’s exactly what teens at The Havard Boys & Girl Club received recently when Houston rapper & Philanthropist Slim Thug partnered with Checkers to make a very special visit to the facility.

The teens thought they were coming into the gymnasium of their club for a routine end-of-the-day game but were suddenly surprised by Slim Thug as he walked in with his Santa hat on. Cheering, clapping, and even some tears were shed as the rapper spoke to the kids and congratulated them on completing their Fall Semester. Over 50 teens received a full meal provided by Checkers along with gifts from the “King of the Nawf.”

Their gifts consisted of a backpack, vouchers to eat at Checkers, Amazon Gift Card, and Visa Gift Cards.

The December 17 visit wasn’t just a one and done look for Checkers and Thugga: Their work with The Boys & Girls Club is set to continue, as they aim to provide financial assistance to the facility.

“I’m always excited to partner with Checkers as they share a mutual love for the community. We are currently working to raise funds to assist local Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the city. So, until December 27th, we will donate $1 from each Buford Burger sold at any Checkers location,” says Slim Thug.

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,300 Clubs serve nearly 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach.

Bryan Michael Cox 15th Annual Music & Memory Pre-Grammy Brunch
10 photos
