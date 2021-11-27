Equiliberty Launches Black Entrepreneurs Week With Master P

Equiliberty is launching a Black Entrepreneurs Week with the help of Master P, Chase and an array of partners to uplift local Black-owned businesses and community capital initiatives.

Black Entrepreneurs Week (BEW) is a full week dedicated to uplifting and connecting the efforts of Black-owned businesses to local communities. The annual event will kick off Saturday, November 27, 2021 at BLCK Market Houston located at Buffalo Soldier’s Museum with Master P and the BossUp Foundation. BEW week-long series of events and promotional campaigns will foster opportunities that will Uplift community entrepreneurship and wealth-building initiatives. The events will consist of various in-person and online business and community leaders covering thought-provoking topics, interactive panel discussions, and community-building programs that educate, connect, and inform in accordance with our theme.

Equiliberty is launching BEW as a mix between a town hall meeting and celebration of culture and community. The events will highlight the unique struggles and challenges the Black community must face and overcome when pursuing capital and entrepreneurship. Equiliberty created BEW thusly to help aid and amplify the success of Black businesses; showcasing their unique skills to fulfill their truest and fullest potential while closing the loop on capital.

“We’re launching BEW so we can take responsibility for this space we’re creating, along with the eventual outcomes,” says Phillip Yates, Houston attorney, and founder of Equiliberty. “We want to celebrate ourselves for being innovative and resilient with building this space out for our community, yet also still accept the challenges we face. We take this week as a sign of the

future, that through our partnerships as a collective, we’ll be able to work and achieve more.”

BEW seeks to be an event not only to shed a light on what inequities Black business owners face when it comes to capital, but also what we can do as a collective to help boost these entrepreneurs and communities. Studies show that Texas is ranked No. 2 in a ‘Best States for Black Entrepreneurs and No. 5 in the total amount of Black-owned businesses. In fact, 30% of startups in the Greater Houston area alone are minority-owned, making it the fifth-highest percentage in the entire country. BEW seeks to show people what has already been here; a great opportunity for capital to grow and thrive in marginalized communities in the Houston area and beyond.

“Chase is committed to advancing racial equity in America. Our goal during Black Entrepreneurs Week is to provide resources and information that will help small business owners and also individuals seeking to purchase a home,” says Chase Community Manager, Cheri Green.

“Financial education is key in closing the racial wealth gap. We want to help people build a strong financial foundation so they can thrive and build wealth.”

Equiliberty would like to extend its thanks to the amazing partners taking part in the event, including but not limited to Chase Bank, City of Houston, Houston Area Urban League Entrepreneurship Center, Radio One Houston, National Urban League, U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce, NAACP Houston Branch, Master P’s BossUp Foundation and Rap Snacks, BLCK Market Houston, 100 Black Men Houston, Diversity Fund Houston, She Said She Led, the ION, DIV INC, East End Maker Hub, Lawson Academy, and Black Book Houston.

To learn more about Equiliberty, its mission and vision for aspiring entrepreneurs, and the impact the platform intends to make in our communities, please contact LaDonna Yates at Ladonna.Yates@equiliberty.com, or visit www.equiliberty.com.

Here’s the full list of events:

Saturday 11/27: Launch Saturday from 11am – 5pm at Master P Presents BossUP Fest at BLCK MARKET.

Sunday 11/28: Keeping the Faith Sunday: Mental Health, Mentoring, and Fellowship

Monday 11/29: Honoring Black (VIRTUAL) Wall Street: Learn how the Black community is using technology to build generational wealth and economic power for Black communities.

Hosted by Radio One with Equiliberty (Online Activation: 5pm – 6pm)

Presented by:

-U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce and Facebook

Tuesday 11/30: Celebrating Black Philanthropy: Learn How You Can Support and Uplift Black Entrepreneurs.

-Hosted by Radio One with Equiliberty (Online Activation: 5pm – 6pm)

Presented By:

-Black Philanthropy Houston

Wednesday 12/1: Next Gen of Black Women Owned Business

Presented by: Chase with She Said She IS.

Thursday: Invest in the Culture with Technology, Innovation, and and FinTech for Tech Thurs: 11 – 1 PM

Friday – The Generational Wealth Challenge for Family and Finance Friday

(5:30 – 8:30) at the ION

-Youth Entrepreneur Pitch Competition (Cash Prize)

Saturday: Small Business Exchange – Building Back Better for the Black Entrepreneur (9 am – 2 pm at the Houston Area Urban League

-Community Pitch Competition (Cash Prize)

