Issa Rae Set To Star As Spider-Woman In Upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Sequel

Issa Rae is about to add Spider-Woman to her long list of accomplishments as she's been cast in the next year's "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" sequel.

Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Insecure" Season 5

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Issa Rae is officially entering the Spider-Verse. The Insecure creator and star has been voice cast in the sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse as the character Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, and while the official plot details are unknown at this time, The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the upcoming film will “feature an array of Spider-characters drawn across Marvel Comics’ time and space.”

Issa is the first addition to the franchise’s cast that includes returning cast members, Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, who are set to reprise their roles of Miles Morales (Spider-Man), and Spider-Gwen. The Spider-Verse film will be quite the change for the television star, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 action-comedy The Lovebirds, and of course in her hit HBO series, Insecure. 

But despite being a newcomer to the Spiderman cast, Issa is no stranger to the Marvel universe and told Variety back in February 2020 that her love for comic book superheroes dates back to her childhood. “Since the third grade, I’ve loved Spider-Man, comic books, memorabilia, everything,” she explained before the Spidey deal was even done. And when asked if she wanted to be part of one of the current superhero franchises, she told the online publication, “would I take one on that I liked? Yes, absolutely. An existing franchise. I don’t think I’d do anything new.”

Looks like she spoke that one into existence!

Issa is certainly having quite the busy (and successful) year with the fifth and final season of Insecure out now along with her stints as a producer on Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, her upcoming docuseries Seen & Heard, her unscripted series Sweet Life as well as her forthcoming hip hop comedy Rap Sh*t. And with this news, she can now add Spider-Woman to her long list of accomplishments!

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

