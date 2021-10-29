Entertainment News
Michelle Obama Will Guest Star On The Eighth & Final Season Of 'black-ish' Next Year [Details]

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will guest star on the upcoming eighth and final season of black-ish, premiering early 2022 on ABC.

The series announced its final season earlier this year. The series will continue to chronicle the life of the Johnson family. black-ish aims to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of this fictional family, including issues like the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality. The sitcom stars include Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis and Deon Cole.

The show has been known to have guest stars from time-to-time Zendaya, Wanda Sykes, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Rashida Jones, and Daveed Diggs. The show announced its biggest star to date on their social media pages – Michelle Obama.

The former First Lady has appeared in other television shows in the past such as NCIS and Doc McStuffins.She even debuted her own Netflix children’s television series entitled Waffles + Mochi. Michelle Obama has proven herself as a phenomenal public speaker, so we are certain she will nail her appearance on the upcoming season of black-ish. The former First Lady has worn many hats from attorney, mom, wife, author, and actress. Fans of the show look forward to seeing her take the big screen again on America’s favorite modern day Black sitcom.

The official black-ish Instagram account posted a photo of the cast alongside Michelle Obama with a caption that reads, “#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star.”

Be sure to check out the eighth and final season of black-ish next year on ABC to see former First Lady Michelle Obama take center stage. The date for the final season premiere will be announced soon. Take a look at the official announcement below:

Michelle Obama Will Guest Star On The Eighth & Final Season Of ‘black-ish’ Next Year [Details]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

