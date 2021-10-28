Bia Feels Nicki Minaj Deserves The Same Respect JAY-Z & Other Rap Greats Get Garner

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Bia feels Nicki Minaj deserves her flowers immediately.

Speaking with Billboard, Bia proudly declared her Nicki Minaj deserves to be among the “greats” when it comes to the Hip-Hop game. Touching on her rise in the genre, Bia spoke about her idol, and recent collaborator on the remix to her hit single “Whole Lotta Money.”

” I always say to people, when you speak of Nicki, you got to speak on her like how you speak on JAY-Z and the greats that laid out the foundation for the people that’s after them,” BIA told Billboard. “She broke amazing records, and she’s made it easier for people like me to come through and do what we do. I’m always going to give her that credit and that respect because she helped me hit another milestone in my career.”

Bia also touched on the support she received from pop princess and lingerie empress Rihanna. The Fenty boss showed love to the Boston artist by co-signing her Russ-assisted track “Best on Earth” on Instagram. Rihanna liked the song so much she enlisted Bia to perform it during her 2021 Savage X Fenty Show.

“This is like one of my favorite moments of my whole career and my whole life,” BIA gushed. “It’s absolutely a full-circle moment. I love Russ. He’s such a great friend of mine, and I love Rihanna so much. She’s so top-tier of absolute taste level. For her to embrace my music and to also shine light on me as an artist, it’s just the biggest dream. I just love her, I’m so grateful.”

Shifting the focus back to Minaj, she is definitely correct regarding the Queen’s rapper’s impact on Hip-Hop. But, lately, her recent behavior and the antics of her husband Kenneth Petty have dimmed Minaj’s once highly bright light. Make no mistake. When Minaj is on top of her game lyrically, she can hold her own with the best of them, like the God MC. Need proof? Go listen to Kanye West’s “Monster” off his album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

