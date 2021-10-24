Playboi Carti’s NRG Arena Concert Canceled In Houston After ‘Fan Chaos’

Fans who were prepared to see Playboi Carti at NRG Arena on Saturday (October 23) were left disappointed after the venue announced the show was canceled due to security concerns.

In numerous videos shared to social media, fans could be seen standing outside in hours-long lines, breaching security gates and more. One overzealous fan even rocked his ankle monitor to attend the concert.

Carti was set to perform tracks from his Whole Lotta Red album on the night and a fan told ABC13 the album was a chief proponent of why fans raged out.

“It’s a really intense, aggressive album,” the fan said “People came to the concert really amped up and ready to go crazy. Maybe the people at NRG weren’t prepared for that.”

Fans who wanted a refund for the show were asked to contact whatever ticketing service they used for purchase.

