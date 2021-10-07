Why Not Us: Chris Paul Producing Docu-Series On Florida A&M’s Football Team

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Paul’s unity with HBCUs continues to grow strong.

The NBA All-Star has signed on to executive produce eight-episode docuseries focusing on Florida A&M’s (or FAMU’s) football program. Dubbed Why Not Us: FAMU Football, the program will focus on the day-to-day and the ins and outs of the 2021 program. It will chronicle everything from the beginning of fall camp through the team’s very last game.

Head coach Willie Simmons will also be covered in the series, who enters his fourth year as coach and unprecedented third canceled season due to COVID-19.

“We’re so excited about the debut of the ESPN docuseries Why Not Us, chronicling the 2021 FAMU Football season!” said Simmons. “Those of us who have either worked, attended, or played here know how special this place is, and we’re elated that the masses will finally get a chance to experience life on the Highest of Seven Hills.”

This marks the second season of Why Not Us, and while the first focused on North Carolina Central University’s basketball team, the mission is still the same.

“The second season of Why Not Us will continue to highlight the importance of HBCUs, including their challenges and triumphs,” said Chris Paul. “The achievements of athletes at HBCUs do not receive the level of recognition that they deserve. Why Not Us will chronicle the Florida A&M football team and shine a spotlight on these extraordinary athletes while inspiring audiences with their incredible journey of resilience in the face of adversity.”

Though the sports aspects of HBCUs are rarely delved into, the bigger issue is that the school faces a tough time recruiting top high school players who’d rather go to more prominent, predominantly white universities. When Paul first announced that he’d be spotlighting HBCU sports back in July, Paul mentioned that he neglected to properly tour HBCUs when he was being recruited. He admitted that instead of attending the local Winston-Salem State University, he went to Wake Forest on a full-ride scholarship because “he just didn’t really think of it.”

Paul also formed a partnership with a professor at Harvard Business School to bring a course about entertainment, media, and sports to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Why Not Us: Chris Paul Producing Docu-Series On Florida A&M’s Football Team was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: