Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michael Jordan’s Son Jeffrey Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff

What was he drinking, allegedly?

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Jeffrey Jordan mugshot

Source: TMZ / TMZ

One of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s sons got way too lit at the bar, allegedly. Jeffrey Jordan was arrested after he reportedly assaulted hospital staff who were treating him after he injured himself in Arizona.

Be warned this story is loaded with all the struggle. Apparently, the GOAT’s 32-year-old son slipped and fell at a bar in Scottsdale, AZ, on Friday (Sept. 24) and he sustained an injury that required medical attention. That’s pretty much when ish started going left.

Reports TMZ:

Here’s the deal … Jeffrey was at Casa Amigos bar in Scottsdale when he “fell and hit his head,” according to police. They say Jordan then became combative with security who were attempting to escort him out of the bar to receive medical attention.

Scottsdale PD, who were in the area for an unrelated call, were summoned to assist. Cops interviewed bar staff, and eventually deemed the incident “medical in nature,” not criminal. An ambulance was called to transport JJ to a hospital.

After arriving at a local hospital, that’s when things allegedly took a turn.

Jeffrey is accused of assaulting hospital staff while being treated for the injury he sustained at the bar. A report for aggravated assault, a felony, was taken at the hospital.

As for Jeffrey’s side, our sources tell us he was confused and disoriented following the fall.

Jeffrey was eventually arrested on Saturday (Sept. 25) and charged with one count of aggravated assault of a healthcare professional. He’s already been released and had surely already received a tongue lashing from pops.

“Jeff Jordan” played college basketball for the University of Illinois and UCF, but his playing time was minimal.

Michael Jordan’s Son Jeffrey Accused Of Assaulting Hospital Staff  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

jeffrey jordan , Michael Jordan

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]
Oscar host Chris Rock during the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca
71 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Kelly Price Breaks Her Silence After COVID Battle…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70

Watch: First-Look Teaser For Kanye West’s Upcoming Netflix…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70

Michael Jordan’s Son Jeffrey Accused Of Assaulting Hospital…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Happy Birthday Jayda Cheaves! 5 Time She Slayed…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
20 items

Based On A True Story: 15 Of The…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Russell Westbrook To Release Documentary About His Basketball…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Reportedly Missing In Georgia Following COVID-19…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Swizz Beatz Gets Candid On Alicia Keys, DMX…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
2017 Winter TCA - Portraits

Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Revealed To…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
2021 Music Midtown

21 Savage Hit With Gun & Drug Possession…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close