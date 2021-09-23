17-Year-Old Charged With Capital Murder For Allegedly Shooting Police Officer’s 14-Year-Old Son

Deputies in Montgomery County arrested a 17-year-old suspect Wednesday (September 22) after a Houston police officer’s 14-year-old son was shot and killed in Kingwood on Monday.

Bryan Deon Smith Jr. is being charged with capital murder in connection with the 14-year-old’s death. The case however remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office as they’re combing through evidence, conducting interviews and executing additional search warrants.

No motive has been determined in the shooting and both attended Porter High School. According to authorities, the two were considered friends.

New Caney ISD released the following statement regarding the case:

“New Caney ISD has learned that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old Porter High School student in connection with the death of a 14-year-old Porter High School student. We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. Additional counselors remain available at school for students and staff as needed.

We understand that the events of the past few days are disconcerting for students, parents, and staff. Please know that New Caney ISD takes any challenge to the safety and security of its students, staff, and schools very seriously and will take appropriate action to support school safety. We encourage students, staff, and the public to report any concerns regarding school safety through the district’s Safe School Reporting form, Crime Stoppers, or directly to school administration or law enforcement.

The school district will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation moves forward. Please refer to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.”

On Monday, the 14-year-old boy was discovered on the sidewalk on the 25000 block of N. King Mills Lane unresponsive after suffering gunshot wounds. The teen later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #21A293752.

