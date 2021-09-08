The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

While two of our greatest MC’s are not considering a Verzuz it continues to be a hot topic for fans. In a recent. interview Memphis Bleek says that Nas will not be able to compete with Jay-Z.

The Brooklyn MC recently talked with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. While the two discussed a variety of things one topic stood out from the rest. Midway during the Q&A, Scoop asked the “My Mind Right” rapper his thoughts on whether or not he would want to see Esco and Hova face off in a Verzuz. His answer should not surprise anyone, but of course it did.

“No” he responded. He went to expand further on his stance. “Nas don’t have enough songs to compete,” he explained. “And it’s no disrespect to him, he just don’t – like, he just don’t. Jay can battle somebody with just his B-side concert catalog and it’ll still be better than some people’s A-side.” When asked who would be a suitable opponent he pointed to another Brooklyn legend. “It would have to be somebody like [Notorious] Big. That was his only competition that I’ve ever seen that he even felt that was competition,” Bleek said. “And he knew when they went and did “Brooklyn’s Finest.” Like, Jay knew that I had to go in the studio with the best-best of me ever because I’m rhyming with one of the best from Brooklyn. I’m not going [to] let this dude dog walk me on my own record.”

Naturally, his response didn’t sit well with some fans and he instantly felt the heat online. In a tweet he responded, “All these niggas talking like I suppose to say it’ll be a good battle!! EAT A FRANK #Nobody I mean #Nobody f***ing wit my team! #Roc4Life.”

Bleek said Jay-Z does have some worthy opponents, though.

Memphis Bleek Says Nas Doesn’t Want Any ‘Verzuz’ Smoke With JAY-Z [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

