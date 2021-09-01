Playboi Carti Announces ‘Narcissist’ Tour

Genre-defying rapper Playboi Carti has announced his upcoming fall 2021 tour “NARCISSIST.” Tickets will go on sale to the public tomorrow, September 2nd, with Carti Presale happening today at 10 AM local time. The tour is Playboi Carti’s first headlining tour since 2018, when he took several cities by storm in support of his sophomore album Die Lit. Tickets are available at playboicarti.com.
The 43-date tour will see Carti performing in cities such as Houston (10/23), Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte, New Orleans, Austin, Los Angeles and more. See full list of dates below.
Playboi Carti Tour Dates 2021:
10/14 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium
10/15 Charlotte, NC Bojangles Coliseum
10/17 Gainesville, FL Stephen C. O’Connell Center
10/19 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center
10/20 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater
10/22 New Orleans, LA Champions Square
10/23 Houston, TX NRG Arena
10/24 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum
10/26 Austin, TX H-E-B Center
10/27 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre
11/2 Allen, TX Allen Event Center
11/4 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
11/5 Mesa, AZ (Phoenix) Mesa Amphitheatre
11/6 Inglewood, CA (LA) The Forum
11/9 San Diego, CA Sycuan Stage
11/11 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/13 Portland, OR Theatre Of The Clouds
11/14 Everett, WA (Seattle) Angel of The Winds Arena
11/15 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
11/18 Salt Lake City, UT The Great Saltair
11/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater (AEG)
11/23 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
11/24 Chicago, IL Credit Union 1 Arena
11/26 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
11/27 St. Charles, MO (St.Louis) The Family Arena
11/28 Independence, MO (Kansas City) Cable Dahmer Arena
11/30 Indianapolis, IN Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/1 Cincinnati, OH BB&T Arena
12/2 Canton, OH (Cleveland) Canton Civic Center
12/4 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple
12/5 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Event Center
12/7 Lowell, MA (Boston) Tsongas Center
12/8 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory
12/9 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/10 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
12/14 Hartford, CT XL Center
12/16 Kingston, RI Ryan Center
12/17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
12/18 Washington, D.C. DC Armory
12/19 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center
12/21 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena
12/22 Greensboro, NC Special Events Center
12/23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
In January, PCarti landed his first #1 album on Billboard’s 200 Chart with Whole Lotta Red. The album, released on Christmas day, sold 100,000 units and received 160 Million global streams within its first week. In addition, Whole Lotta Red trended #1 upon its release on Twitter, and tracks from the album held 3 out of the top ten trending spots at YouTube including #1 upon release.
Whole Lotta Red features 24 tracks with appearances by Future, Kid Cudi and Kanye West. The album is the follow-up to Carti’s 2018 album Die Lie, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. It has clocked over a staggering 1.6 Billion streams for its tracks to date.