Playboi Carti Announces ‘Narcissist’ Tour

Genre-defying rapper Playboi Carti has announced his upcoming fall 2021 tour “NARCISSIST.” Tickets will go on sale to the public tomorrow, September 2nd, with Carti Presale happening today at 10 AM local time. The tour is Playboi Carti’s first headlining tour since 2018, when he took several cities by storm in support of his sophomore album Die Lit. Tickets are available at playboicarti.com.

The 43-date tour will see Carti performing in cities such as Houston (10/23), Atlanta, Brooklyn, Charlotte, New Orleans, Austin, Los Angeles and more. See full list of dates below.

Playboi Carti Tour Dates 2021:

10/14 Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium

10/15 Charlotte, NC Bojangles Coliseum

10/17 Gainesville, FL Stephen C. O’Connell Center

10/19 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center

10/20 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

10/22 New Orleans, LA Champions Square

10/23 Houston, TX NRG Arena

10/24 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

10/26 Austin, TX H-E-B Center

10/27 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

11/2 Allen, TX Allen Event Center

11/4 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/5 Mesa, AZ (Phoenix) Mesa Amphitheatre

11/6 Inglewood, CA (LA) The Forum

11/9 San Diego, CA Sycuan Stage

11/11 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/13 Portland, OR Theatre Of The Clouds

11/14 Everett, WA (Seattle) Angel of The Winds Arena

11/15 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

11/18 Salt Lake City, UT The Great Saltair

11/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater (AEG)

11/23 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

11/24 Chicago, IL Credit Union 1 Arena

11/26 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

11/27 St. Charles, MO (St.Louis) The Family Arena

11/28 Independence, MO (Kansas City) Cable Dahmer Arena

11/30 Indianapolis, IN Indiana Farmers Coliseum

12/1 Cincinnati, OH BB&T Arena

12/2 Canton, OH (Cleveland) Canton Civic Center

12/4 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple

12/5 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Event Center

12/7 Lowell, MA (Boston) Tsongas Center

12/8 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory

12/9 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum

12/10 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

12/14 Hartford, CT XL Center

12/16 Kingston, RI Ryan Center

12/17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

12/18 Washington, D.C. DC Armory

12/19 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

12/21 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena

12/22 Greensboro, NC Special Events Center

12/23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

In January, PCarti landed his first #1 album on Billboard’s 200 Chart with Whole Lotta Red. The album, released on Christmas day, sold 100,000 units and received 160 Million global streams within its first week. In addition, Whole Lotta Red trended #1 upon its release on Twitter, and tracks from the album held 3 out of the top ten trending spots at YouTube including #1 upon release.

Whole Lotta Red features 24 tracks with appearances by Future, Kid Cudi and Kanye West. The album is the follow-up to Carti’s 2018 album Die Lie, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. It has clocked over a staggering 1.6 Billion streams for its tracks to date.