Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 30 “Da Brat Loves Judy”

Special guest Da Brat gets undressed with the crew and talks about her new show, Brat Loves Judy. Since coming out last year, there have been so many updates in her life…including an engagement. She gets raw and unfiltered as we get the behind-the-scenes of the show and life! Plus, exes are coming in strong during the pandemic. Have you been a victim?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Do you need some outfit inspo? Check out some of our favorite deals in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 30 “Da Brat Loves Judy”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Da Brat , the undressing room podcast

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 16]
Nas
70 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Usain Bolt Says Sha’Carri Richardson ‘Talking A Lot…

 1 hour ago
09.18.21

Lil Baby Responds To Claims He Bought A…

 16 hours ago
09.17.21

Nas, Pusha T & Other Big Names Invest…

 20 hours ago
09.17.21
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Florida Rapper SpotEmGottEm Victim Of Drive-By Shooting In…

 21 hours ago
09.17.21

Nicki Minaj’s Barbz Stage Protest Outside CDC Headquarters,…

 21 hours ago
09.17.21
15 items

Lil Nas X Releases ‘MONTERO’ LP &Twitter Says…

 24 hours ago
09.17.21

Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation While Also…

 2 days ago
09.17.21

T.I. & Tiny Avoid Sexual Assault Charges In…

 2 days ago
09.16.21
Rick Ross 40th Birthday Celebration

Katt Williams Weighs In On Mythical ‘Verzuz’ Against…

 2 days ago
09.16.21

Ashanti Closes Door On Nelly Reunion By Announcing…

 2 days ago
09.16.21
Photos
Close