Houston Model Mercedes Morr Dead At Age 33

The Box Houston Featured Video
Mercedes Morr

Source: Courtesy / Courtesy

Mercedes Morr, a beloved friend to many in the Houston nightlife scene and more, has passed away. She was 33 years old.

While details surrounding Morr’s death are unknown, numerous individuals have posted to social media to remember the model and socialite with touching tribute posts and more.

“Thank you for all the calls and prayers in regards to Mercedes,” H Town Ciara wrote on Instagram Sunday (August 29). “Her parents are asking that you respect the family. We know everyone is concerned. We will update everyone when all the information is confirmed. Thank you.”

Morr had gained a massive following on social media with over 2.6 million followers on Instagram. On her final post, individuals such as Just Brittany offered condolences.

“Mercedez I’m so sorry you did not deserve this at all,” the Houston rapper wrote. “You had your whole life ahead of you. I remember all our times we had and you have always been the sweetest woman in the world. God bless you and your family. I’m sorry Mercedez rest in heaven.”

BeatKing added, “I can’t believe it.”

This is a developing story.

Mercedes Morr

Houston Model Mercedes Morr Dead At Age 33

 1 hour ago
08.30.21
Kanye West's 'Donda' Is Finally Here [NEW MUSIC]
 1 day ago
08.29.21

 1 day ago
08.29.21
