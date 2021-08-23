Entertainment News
Webbie Suffers Medical Emergency During Show In Virginia

The Box Houston Featured Video
Prayers up for Webbie.

The Baton Rouge rapper was hospitalized over the weekend after stumbling out of a show in Roanoke, Virginia on Friday (August 20). Not long after he took the stage at Lux Lounge, he stepped off the stage looking ill. He had to be carried out of the venue as he began staggering with his team assisting him along the way.

Initial footage from the packed concert showed Webbie playing the hits, including “G-Sh*t” from his 2005 debut album Savage Life. However, his stumble and collapse raised cause for concern.

Thankfully, Webbie is out of the hospital and doctors cleared him to return to travel. According to his rep, it’s unclear what caused the Savage Life rapper’s unexpected illness. Hopefully, he’s back in good health.

