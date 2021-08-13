Lizzo & Cardi B Are ‘The Muses’ In Hercules Inspired ‘Rumors’ Video

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Rumors is here! The highly anticipated video for Lizzo and Cardi B’s collaboration arrived at midnight and it’s a certified pop bop! And we can watch the Hercules inspired visuals over and over again. Lizzo and Cardi B channeled their inner Greek goddess in the Tanu Muino-directed clip that put Cardi’s baby bump on display.

Lizzo and Cardi B are “The Muses” of the world and address rumors in the three-minute clip. “Spendin’ all your time tryna break a woman down/ Realer s**t is goin’ on, baby, take a look around/ If you thought that I was ratchet with my a** hangin’ out/ Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b**ch,” Lizzo sings on the catchy chorus.

Fans have been hoping for a Lizzo and Cardi collaboration for years and it was well worth the wait. Lizzo and Cardi have been fans of each other for years, Lizzo revealed they had major chemistry on set and had to be separated at one point. During an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Lizzo revealed Cardi whispered a sexual comment in her ear that made her “milky.” It was all jokes, we think.

Spicy.

Lizzo and Cardi’s brand intersect at their unapologetic approach to life. Both ladies address their own rumors on the track, including comments on their bodies. “All the rumors are true, yeah/ Fake ass, fake boobs, yeah/ Made a million at Sue’s, yeah/ Y’all be runnin’ with fake news, yeah,” she rapped.

Rumors marks a new “era” for Lizzo, who admitted she was too affected by comments on the Internet and social media. But she returned to Twitter to indulge in her trending topic status.

Watch the video, below:

