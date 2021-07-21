Overtime Sports Show
Was Giannis’ Performance One Of The Best In NBA Finals History? | Overtime Sports Show

2021 NBA Finals - Game Six

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The 2021 NBA Finals are a wrap and the Milwaukee Bucks won their first title since 1971! With the NBA season now over, the Overtime Sports Show duo of AV and G-Man recap Game 6, whether Giannis Antetokounmpo not only had one of the greatest performances in Finals history but whether or not he’s now the best player in the world and more!

The guys also break down rumors of Damian Lillard potentially being traded to the Rockets, COVID requirements ahead of NFL training camp, whether Team USA can win gold in basketball at the Tokyo Olympics and more!

The Overtime Sports show is powered by Academy, catch a new episode every Wednesday at 5 PM exclusively on Facebook and YouTube.

Photos
