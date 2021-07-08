Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Prolific Pops Nick Cannon Says He’s Having All These Babies On Purpose After JT Of The City Girls Tells Him To Wrap It Up

The Miami duo were guests on Cannon's radio program on Power 106.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Nick Cannon has made headlines of late due to the fact he keeps having babies on top of babies, leading many to think that the choice was an errant one. However, it appears that the famed entertainer and media personality is aware of the chatter and wants the world to know that this is all part of a grand plan.

In a recent episode of Cannon’s radio show on Power 106 in Los Angeles, the City Girls paid the set a visit to talk a host of things, including Internet trolls, living one’s best life, and the dynamic duo even dispensed some advice for Cannon during their chat. It was at that point when Cannon asked the ladies to advise him when JT casually told the host to “wrap it up” in regards to the recent news of all the children he’s fathered as of late. Cannon’s response to JT’s quip was classic.

“She [JT] told me to have fun but wrap it up,” Cannon answered back to JT’s advice. “Trust me, it’s a lot of people I could’ve got pregnant that I didn’t. The ones who got pregnant are the ones who are supposed to get pregnant.”

Yung Miami’s advice was similar to her musical sister, telling Cannon that YOLO is still the motto while saying that she intends to live her life to the fullest regardless of the critics and trolls that continually try to direct their movement. Cannon agreed wholeheartedly before speaking directly to the negative chatter that seemingly thrives in social media these days.

Cannon just welcomed his seventh child this week, his fourth child for 2021 alone.

Check out the interview below. Hit the 10:00-minute mark to hear Nick Cannon break down why he’s definitely asking for all this Daddy Duty.

Photo: Getty

Prolific Pops Nick Cannon Says He’s Having All These Babies On Purpose After JT Of The City Girls Tells Him To Wrap It Up  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nick cannon

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Prayers Up: Wale Shares He’s “Extremely Sick” &…
 4 hours ago
07.08.21
Jalen Rose Talks VERZUZ, Wines & More With…
 5 hours ago
07.08.21
R. Kelly’s New Defense Attorney Requests To Delay…
 6 hours ago
07.08.21
Prolific Pops Nick Cannon Says He’s Having All…
 7 hours ago
07.08.21
9 items
James Harden Spotted With Lil Baby At Balenciaga…
 7 hours ago
07.08.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 23:…
 18 hours ago
07.08.21
They’re Back! All Six Members Of New Edition…
 21 hours ago
07.07.21
Dior Homme : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2022
Meek Mill & Travis Scott’s Alleged Screaming Match…
 1 day ago
07.07.21
Watch: Missy Elliott Puts On Her Director Hat…
 1 day ago
07.07.21
Lamar Odom Just Insulted All Women Who Aren’t…
 1 day ago
07.07.21
Photos
Close