Quavo Selling Bentley He Took Back From Saweetie Following Breakup For $279K

The Bentley saga between Quavo and Saweetie has reached its conclusion.

Quavo’s breakup with longtime girlfriend Saweetie sparked many rumors and speculations. One rumor that had people calling The Migos member petty was rumblings that he took back the Bentley Continental he bought her for her 27th birthday. At the time, it was just pure speculation until the Atlanta rapper decided the Drake-assisted track, “Having Our Way” off the rap group’s latest album Culture III was the best way to confirm the repossession of the luxury vehicle.

On the song, he rapped, “Havin’ my way, now this shit like a business. Load up the bases. Now I feel like Cal Ripken/She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley.”

Now, TMZ reports that Quavo is selling the vehicle at the luxury and exotic car dealership Jakes Motorcars in San Diego, California. Per the celebrity gossip site, the GTC V8 convertible has been placed on the car market as a used vehicle with only 2,191 miles on it and can be yours for $279,888. In the 72 photos of the car in the listing, the “Icy” headrests are a dead giveaway confirming who used to be the driver of the fresh whip.

The news isn’t really bothering Saweetie, who just recently rewarded herself with a new luxury vehicle. On Friday (June 18), Cassidy Von Seggern, a Rolls-Royce Client Experience representative shared a photo of herself with Saweetie in front of the rapper’s new Rolls Royce she just purchased.

The car was delivered to Saweetie’s Hollywood Hills crib, and the two celebrated the moment with champagne, of course. In the caption for the post, Seggern wrote, “She a real bad bish, drive her own RR. #icy,” a play on the chorus from Saweetie’s Doja Cat assisted song, “Best Friend”. Saweetie sealed the deal saying, “My girl!” in the comment section.

Glad to see these two are moving on with their rich lives.

