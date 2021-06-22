Entertainment News
2021 BET Awards Will Commemorate DMX’s Legacy In Special Tribute Curated By Swizz Beatz

Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

BET announced that the late, great rapper DMX will be commemorated at this year’s BET Awards with a special tribute.

The tribute is being curated by producer Swizz Beatz, who had a long-time friendship with the late musician. There will be a series of performances taking place to honor the iconic rapper from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda and Swizz Beatz himself. There will also be a special guest appearance by actor Michael K. Williams.

The network will celebrate the life and music of DMZ from his early beginnings with prolific hip hop label, Ruff Ryders to his most recent posthumous album Exodus. R&B and Hip Hop veteran Fatima Robinson will lead in creative direction for the special tribute including some of DMX’s most iconic hits. From “What’s My Name?”, “My N****/ X Gon’ Give It To Ya’ to the notorious “Ruff Ryders Anthem.”

The DMX tribute comes after a devastating loss a few months back on April 9 after the rapper suffered from a heart attack.

“We look forward to celebrating DMX’s indelible mark in music and pop culture,” Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy Connie Orlando commented of the upcoming tribute. “DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and perofrnmaces and his giving spirit. We are proud to pay our respects to a hip hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards.”

It will not be an easy feat for the artists set to perform to give the energy that DMX gave in each of his performances. Though each of these artists hail from DMX’s home state of New York, where the veracity and raw emotion in music is impossible to overlook. We look forward to seeing the special tribute at the 2021 BET Awards live Sunday, June 27 at 8 PM ET.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

