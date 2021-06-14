Entertainment News
Watch 12: Polo G Arrested For Attacking Cop In Miami, Allegedly

12 at it again.

Polo G mugshot

Source: Miami-Dade PD / Miami-Dade PD

Polo G has been arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer in Miami. However, the rapper’s mother claims her son was racially profiled.

The Chicago rapper was reportedly arrested early Saturday morning after leaving an album release party. Polo G was a passenger in a vehicle that got pulled over by the police—and somehow the stop ended with him getting into an all-out fight with a cop.

Polo G’s mom, Stacia Mac, who is also his manager, took to Twitter to offer up their side of the story.

“None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!!,” she wrote on Saturday (June 12). “He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done.”

Polo G was arrested and hit with charges that include battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with and without violence,  and criminal mischief.

Reportedly, the driver was pulled over due to his driving. Yet somehow things escalated to violence, with a passenger? We’ve seen too many similar stories like these before, so we hope there’s video to get an idea of what actually went down. The cops did have their body cams on to record everything for the sake of transparency, right? Just saying.

Stacia Mac is adamant that her sons—her 16-year-old was also traveling in the vehicle—were racially profiled. Miami PD has a lot of explaining to do.

