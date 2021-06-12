News
13 Hospitalized After Mass Shooting On Austin’s Sixth Street

Historic Sixth Street sign Austin, Texas

Source: billnoll / Getty

Austin’s popular Sixth Street, one of the cities busiest hubs for partying and bars in the downtown area was the scene of violence early Saturday morning. At least 13 people were hospitalized following a mass shooting in the area with two people in critical condition.

The shooting took place on 400 E. 6th Street, which is near Trinity Street. The first 911 call came in around 1:24 a.m. of shots fired in the area. According to Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon, the suspect had a description of a Black male a skinny build and loc-styled hair.

“It was very difficult to contain the scene, it was very difficult for EMS to make their way into this crowd,” Chacon said. “And because of the nature of the injuries, officers had to go ahead and use their police vehicles to put some of these shooting victims into their vehicles and transport them themselves.”

The shooting was isolated to the one area of Sixth Street and Gov. Greg Abbott called for prayers for the victims in the wake of the incident.

“Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in prayer for those who were injured,” he said.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler called for stricter gun laws in the wake of the shooting, stating how citizens having easier access to obtain a gun doesn’t mean the general public is safer.

“The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic,” he wrote on Facebook. “APD and the City Council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in response- but this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of government.”

He added, “One thing is clear – greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety.”

austin

