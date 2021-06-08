Entertainment News
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With Erica Mena

However, the estranged couple is keeping it relatively peaceful when it comes to their assets.

Safaree Samuels from VH1's Love & Hip Hop New York

The divorce process for Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena continues now that the two have officially exchanged the terms for their separation, with the main focus being on custody of their children.

According to TMZ, new legal documents filed by Samuels this week show he isn’t pressed about possession of their assets because he’s aiming to get joint legal custody instead. It would allow him to have parenting decisions for their 1-year-old daughter, Safire, and their second baby due in a few weeks. In terms of visitation rights, he wants uninterrupted and consistent access to stay involved with his children.

Additionally, the Love & Hip Hop star wants a clean break from Mena regarding property and assets. He’s open to giving his estranged wife full access to their shared residence so long as she removes him from any liability involving the property.  She would need to refinance the mortgage and slide him his cut of any equity in the property.  

 

He’s also requesting that they keep possession of their individual vehicles and maintain any personal property acquired during their marriage. In addition, Safaree challenged Erica’s request for alimony but is asking the court to determine a fair child support arrangement.

Last month, Erica Mena filed divorce papers at Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia demanding primary custody of their kids. She said she’s willing to share joint legal custody with Safaree while requesting child support but wants exclusive access to their shared home. 

