Latto Teams Up With PrettyLittleThing On The Perfect Summer Wardrobe

PrettyLittleThing is spicing up their inventory with a new flavorful collaboration. Atlanta-bred rapper Latto, who recently changed her moniker from Mulatto, linked up with the famed UK-based clothing brand to bring the world some sizzling shape-hugging ensembles. If attention-grabbing is your thing, then this collection is for you. The collection is ideal for the hot girl summer scene with its bright patterns, trendy tie-dye prints, cut-out styles, and sheer looks.

The new clothing line embodies the Muwop rapper’s swagger and “in your face” persona. Daring, sexy silhouette dresses and barely-there bra tops place this collection in the exclusive category for the bold and adventurous boss lady. Upgrade your all black look in the Black Mesh Jumpsuit featuring under-bust cut-out detailing. Or turn the day-party scene out in a Shape Orange Ombre Print Mesh Ruched Cut-out Bodycon dress.

PrettyLittleThing posted an announcement of the clothing collaboration with Latto on their Instagram, letting fans know the collection is ready to be shopped. Reviews from the excited fans were positive, and some did not hesitate to head to the website and purchase their Latto-inspired looks right away as some of the items have already sold out in certain sizes.

The collection ranges from $13-$31, and comes in sizes 2-14. Get your one-of-a-kind piece from the Latto x PrettyLittleThing Collection, here. Are you down to rock this collection?

