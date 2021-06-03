Radio One Exclusives
All Bonnets Aside: Tiara Thomas Unboxes Her Grammy Award

Congrats Queen!

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

With all the talk around bonnets, it’s only right that Indianapolis’ own Tiara Thomas enters the chat. The Singer/Songwriter had a pretty eventful awards season, taking over multiple Grammy awards including “Song of the Year” with H.E.R. and Dernst “D’Mile” Emile (“I Can’t Breathe” Judas And the Black Messiah).

At the same time, the debate on social media in the last couple of days has been around should women wear bonnets in public. Even comedian and Oscar-winning actress Mo’Nique entered the chat around the headgear. In an Instagram video, Mo, decked in a bathrobe gave her take on the debate saying  “I’ve been seeing it not just at the airport, I’ve been seeing it at the store, at the mall. I’ve been seeing sistas showing up in these bonnets and headscarves and slippers. And the question I have to you my sweet babies: when did we lose pride in representing ourselves?”

READ: Mo’Nique Questions When ‘Young Sistas’ Lost Their Pride Wearing Bonnets & Slippers In Public

Thomas, rocking her bonnet decided to rock her bonnet (indoors) and unbox one of her crowning achievements: Her Grammy Award for Song of the Year.

All bonnet’s aside, congratulations to Tiara of the Grammy and Oscar achievements this year and for representing the Nap proud! 

RELATED: Black Music Month: 5 Tiara Thomas Songs You Need To Know Besides “Bad”

RELATED: Tiara Thomas and Mike Conley Win Oscars!

