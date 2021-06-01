Black Music Month Podcasts
Urban One Celebrates Black Music Month with the Release of For The Culture: The History of Black Music Podcast Series!

Urban One Celebrates Black Music Month with the Release of a For The Culture: The History of Black Music Podcast Series

Six Music Genres will be highlighted within a Podcast in Recognition of Black Music Month

(Washington, DC – June 1, 2021) – In celebration of Black Music Month, Urban One announced today the release of its new podcast series, For the Culture, A History of Black Music. The podcast features six episodes focused on the impact of several Black music genres on popular music today.

Every Wednesday during the month of June, the podcast will focus on various sounds, including Gospel, Funk, Philly Soul, Trap and Hip Hop, Go Go, and Chopped and Screwed and present interviews with music makers from each genre.

Colby Tyner, Vice President of Programming said, “We are excited to share these interesting stories that have roots in several of our markets through podcasts as we celebrate Black Music Month”

Reach Media syndicated radio host Angie Ange will host For the Culture, A History of Black Music. Angie Ange is a rising talent nationwide and will present content designed to entertain and enlighten Reach Media’s national audience with real discussions and insights from pioneers and celebrities who have contributed to the national/global rise of locally originated sounds in hotbed music markets (e.g. Trap music originated in Atlanta; Go-Go music out of Washington D.C.; Chopped and Screwed music out of Houston; and Soul music from Philadelphia).

Each genre has a unique story, and these customized podcasts have been curated to reflect their impact while providing an interesting take and background on the genre from conversations hosted by Radio One personalities across the country.

“For the Culture, A History of Black Music is a testament to the commitment, hard work, and dedication of the team that worked tirelessly to make this our most robust Black Music Month ever! This podcast stands as an example of our growing commitment to our listeners and audience,” said David Motta, Radio One’s Vice President of Digital Sales.

The schedule of podcast episodes are as follows:

  • Episode 1 The History of Gospel Music: Wednesday, June 2, 2021
  • Episode 2 The History of Trap/Hip Hop: Wednesday, June 9, 2021
  • Episode 3 The History of Funk Music: Wednesday, June 16, 2021
  • Episode 4 The History of Soul Music: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
  • Episode 5 The History of Chopped and Screwed Music: Wednesday, June 30, 2021
  • Episode 6 The History of Go-Go Music: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

For the Culture, A History of Black Music can be heard wherever you listen to podcasts and BlackAmericaWeb.com.

