Allen Iverson’s Classic Reebok Question Low “Grey Toe” Returns For The Summer

More than 20 years later a classic will be returning to the court...

Reebok Question Low “Grey Toe”

It’s been 8 years since legendary NBA icon Allen Iverson called it a career, but the man is still beloved and revered in the Hip-Hop community so it’s only right that his legacy continues to live on with his Reebok signature line.

Come June 10, OG NBA fans will be able to recapture some of that basketball nostalgia when Reebok re-issues The Answer’s classic Question Low for the first time since 1999. The retro will be boasting a “Grey Toe” colorway (perfect for the summer) and will be retailing for a cool $120 on Reebok.com and spots like Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champ Sports and others.

The new “Grey Toe” iteration of the classic will feature a mostly white leather base along with a mesh tongue and grey patent leather toe-box to top it off. Naturally Iverson’s number “3” will be embroidered on the heel as it is his silhouette.

These joints are a must-have for hardcore Allen Iverson fans from yesteryear so be sure to mark your calendars because these might go ASAP.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair from June 10.

Allen Iverson's Classic Reebok Question Low "Grey Toe" Returns For The Summer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

