G Herbo Slapped With New Federal Charges, Accused Of Lying To FBI

Herbo is still keeping it moving as evidenced by recent Instagram posts showing off his fabulous life.

Chicago rapper G Herbo is currently battling a federal fraud scheme case and now there are new developments in the ongoing matter. A new report states that the rapper born Herbert Wright III faces new charges of lying to an FBI agent during a 2018 investigation.

The Chicago Tribune has been covering the 25-year-old rapper’s case since it broke wide and shared details of the new charges that were recently filed in federal court. The charges allege that Herbo lied to an agent regarding what he knew of the fraud scheme and misleading authorities of what connections he had that existed within the crew carrying out the crimes.

The fraudsters allegedly rang up $1.5 million in charges and splurged on a variety of gifts, including private flights, designer dogs, and more. If the charge of making a false statement to a federal agent sticks, Herbo could face five years in jail.

Back in November 2018, Herbo reportedly misled the federal agent of his relationship with Chicago rap promoter Antonio Strong, who is assumed to be the leader of the identity theft and fraud scheme crew. Herbo also lied by saying he never exchanged money with Strong and went so far as to say he didn’t know the man. The investigation revealed that Herbo did indeed get private jet flights, high-end hotel stays, and car rentals among other items.

Officials were also able to determine that Herbo and Strong maintained an open line of communication with each other via phone calls and text messages, along with Instagram direct messages. Herbo is already facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

g herbo

