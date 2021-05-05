Entertainment News
Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ Reveals A Special Moment Between Selena & Beyoncé

Fans are catching up on Netflix’s Part 2 of Selena: The Series. There is one scene in particular that has social media buzzing. Beyoncé met Selena in the mall, and the show was sure to include this special moment.

https://twitter.com/SUNNYR4CHA/status/1389618442416885760?s=20

In episode six, a young Beyoncé runs into Selena while shopping with her mom, Tina Lawson, and younger sister, Solange Knowles. The events that take place within the show are far from fictional. The Houston bred singer and her family actually shared space in the same shopping mall once upon a time.

In an interview with MTV’s Tr3s, Beyoncé discusses how she felt meeting the music icon as a young girl casually shopping at the popular Houston mall, The Galleria. “I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity, and I just saw her and said hello and kept it moving,” Beyoncé recalled in the interview.

“Growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation.” Beyoncé praised Selena, calling her a “legend” and an inspiration, “She was so talented. I’m very happy that, even though she didn’t know who I was, I’m still so excited that I got that opportunity.”

Selena was murdered at the young age of 23 years old before her and Beyoncé could collaborate or meet each other again. Despite the tragic events that took place, her work lives on forever and more people are learning of her great contributions to the culture through Netflix’s show, Selena: The Series. 

Take a look at the moment from the show.

Get your life and catch up on the show. Comment your favorite scene from Part 2 of the series.

Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series’ Reveals A Special Moment Between Selena & Beyoncé  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beyonce , Selena , selena: the series

